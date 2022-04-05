SeaWorld Orlando Adds 5 Additional Weekends of Concerts to the Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld Orlando has announced the addition of 5 more weekends of concerts to the Seven Seas Food Festival musical line-up.
New Concerts Added:
(All concerts take place at 7:00 PM unless otherwise noted)
- Saturday, April 9 Mike Donehey, lead singer of Tenth Avenue North
- Sunday, April 10 Flo Rida
- Saturday, April 16 Boyz II Men
- Sunday, April 17 Best of Both Worlds, Nuthin' Fancy, In the Light of Led Zeppelin (2, 4 and 6:00 PM)
- Saturday, April 23 Let It Be, Bee Gees Now, Greggie and the Jets (2, 4 and, 6:00 PM)
- Saturday, April 30 Chase Bryant
- Sunday, May 1 Luis Fonsi
- Saturday, May 7 Cimafunk
- Sunday, May 8 Justin Quiles
We were invited to check out the Seven Seas Food Festival when it began a month ago, and were able to sample some of the amazing plates and drinks.
