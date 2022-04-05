SeaWorld Orlando Adds 5 Additional Weekends of Concerts to the Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld Orlando has announced the addition of 5 more weekends of concerts to the Seven Seas Food Festival musical line-up.

New Concerts Added:

(All concerts take place at 7:00 PM unless otherwise noted)

Saturday, April 9 Mike Donehey, lead singer of Tenth Avenue North

Sunday, April 10 Flo Rida

Saturday, April 16 Boyz II Men

Sunday, April 17 Best of Both Worlds, Nuthin' Fancy, In the Light of Led Zeppelin (2, 4 and 6:00 PM)

Saturday, April 23 Let It Be, Bee Gees Now, Greggie and the Jets (2, 4 and, 6:00 PM)

Saturday, April 30 Chase Bryant

Sunday, May 1 Luis Fonsi

Saturday, May 7 Cimafunk

Sunday, May 8 Justin Quiles

We were invited to check out the Seven Seas Food Festival when it began a month ago, and were able to sample some of the amazing plates and drinks.

