SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival Offers Delicious Food and Drinks and Live Entertainment

The Seven Seas Food Festival is once again underway at SeaWorld Orlando and guests can enjoy delicious food and beverage offerings as well as a live concert series, and of course world-class attractions as well. We were invited to check out the event today and sample some of those amazing plates and drinks.

The 2022 Seven Seas Food Festival offers more than 200 food and beverage offerings, including craft beers, wines and even some cocktails themed to their incredible coasters. Kraken, Manta, Mako and the recently-opened Ice Breaker have all been transformed into tasty cocktails.

My personal favorite was the Kraken, which mixes a blend of tropical flavors with whiskey and amaretto, creating a sweet yet balanced drink. The Ice Breaker was also delicious, as a light and refreshing watermelon beverage that’s not too sweet. Plus, come on, we had to celebrate the newest coaster!

As and added novelty, when purchased in the park, these drinks come in special pouches featuring the brand of liquor included in the drink itself. It makes for a nice souvenir and they’re reusable.

Now, let’s get to the really good stuff: the food. The brand new Ireland Market brings some new flavors to this year’s event, including the Crispy Reuben Egg Roll. This delicious fried treat ia an odd combination but it works so well. The mix of corned beef, cheese, Thousand Island dressing and the egg roll shell comes together perfectly.

One of my personal returning favorites, the Brisket Totchos are back at the All-American Market. Admittedly, after that Reuben Egg Roll, this didn’t quite live up but it’s still delicious. If you pick up a nice craft beer to pair with it, this dish is a perfect filling option.

And don’t forget dessert! One of the must-haves at every SeaWorld Orlando festival is the cheesecake cones. This year, you can choose from three different options: Rainbow, Bananas Foster and White Chocolate Raspberry. I opted for the Bananas Foster, a returning favorite from years past. These cones are the perfect way to end your day, because trust me, you are not going to want to eat anything else after this.

And the best way to try as many of these delicious food and beverage offerings as you desire is with the sampler lanyard. You can pick up a 10-item sample lanyard for $65 or a 15-item lanyard for $80. At about $5.33 per plate or drink, That 15-item lanyard can save you a lot of money, if you’re ready to eat and drink a whole lot.

And on top of all of these food and beverage offerings, the Seven Seas Food Festival at SeaWorld Orlando also features 28 live concerts. Some of the remaining performances include Everclear, Flo Rida, a variety of tribute artists and more.

The Seven Seas Food Festival is a great reason to head out to SeaWorld Orlando. There is so much for everyone to enjoy, from the delicious desserts to crafted cocktails. Plus, with the concert series, you’re sure to enjoy your whole experience.

The Seven Seas Food Festival at SeaWorld Orlando runs on Thursdays through Sundays now through May 8th.