Saw Gerrera and More: Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Toys for Its Black Series and Vintage Collection Lines

This morning the popular toy company Hasbro held another fast-paced “Fan First Wednesday” live-stream event revealing some exciting upcoming Star Wars toys and action figures in its enduring Black Series and Vintage Collection lines.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH FIGRIN D’AN ($14.99 / Spring 2023) – “STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. This Star WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH FIGRIN D’AN figure is inspired by the character in STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE. Figrin D’an is the rocking frontman for the all-Bith band “The Modal Nodes.” His deft playing of the Kloo Horn for the band earned him the nickname “Fiery” Figrin. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch-scale figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes 3 entertainment-inspired accessories.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH SAW GERRERA ($33.99 / Spring 2023) – “STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH SAW GERRERA Figure, inspired by the character in ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY movie. Gerrera is bunkered on the ancient world of Jedha coordinating a prolonged insurgency against the Imperial occupation; his ailing health does little to wither his resolve to fight. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 2 accessories.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GAMING GREATS RC-1207 (SEV) ($27.99 / Winter 2023) – “STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GAMING GREATS RC-1207 (SEV) figure, inspired by STAR WARS: REPUBLIC COMMANDO video game. The game follows Delta Squad on missions throughout the Clone Wars with RC-1207 (Sev) as the squad’s sniper. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 1 detachable entertainment-inspired accessory.” (GameStop exclusive)

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GAMING GREATS SHAE VIZLA ($16.99 / Fall 2022) – “STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GAMING GREATS SHAE VIZLA figure is inspired by the character in the STAR WARS:THE OLD REPUBLIC video game. Once a bounty hunter allied with the Sith, Shae reluctantly became leader of the Mandalorians and began working with Outlander’s Alliance in STAR WARS: THE OLD REPUBLIC. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch-scale figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 5 accessories including an additional helmeted head.”

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GAMING GREATS LANDO CALRISSIAN (STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II) ($16.99 / Fall 2022) – “STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GAMING GREATS LANDO CALRISSIAN Figure is inspired by the character in the STAR WARS video game. A sportsman seeking fortune at the sabacc tables, Lando had a reputation as a bit of a rogue, but he usually fights on the side of good in this battle across all three eras of the STAR WARS Galaxy, STAR WARS Battlefront II. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch-scale figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 3 accessories.”

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ARC TROOPER JESSE ($14.99 / Spring 2023) – “STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ARC TROOPER JESSE figure is inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS. Jesse is a hard-fighting patriot who proudly wears the cog-shaped symbol of the Galactic Republic on his helmet and has a large tattoo that covers his face. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch-scale figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 5 accessories.”

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MANDALORIAN DEATH WATCH AIRBORNE TROOPER ($14.99 / Available: Spring 2023) – “STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MANDALORIAN DEATH WATCH AIRBORNE TROOPER figure is inspired by the character in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS. Warrior clans of Mandalore were believed to have been wiped out ages ago. But as the Clone Wars swept the galaxy, the Mandalorians were resurrected with their legendary armor that was feared across the galaxy. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch-scale figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories.”

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MANDALORIAN SUPER COMMANDO CAPTAIN ($14.99 / Spring 2023) – “STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MANDALORIAN SUPER COMMANDO CAPTAIN figure is inspired by the character in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS. Maul's Mandalorians modify their armor to reflect allegiance to the Dark Lord. These super commandos wear red and black, and some even fashion horns atop their helmets, to better resemble their Nightbrother leader. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch-scale figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories.”

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH IMPERIAL DEATH TROOPER 4-PACK ($44.99 / Fall 2022) – “STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH IMPERIAL DEATH TROOPER 4-PACK is inspired by the characters in STAR WARS entertainment. Elite Imperial soldiers, death troopers wear specialized stormtrooper armor with a dark, ominous gleam. They serve as bodyguards and enforcers for Imperial figureheads. Highly poseable with realistic detail, these 3.75-inch-scale figures can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes 4 Imperial Death Trooper figures including 1 captain and 6 accessories.” (Hasbro Pulse exclusive)

STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH CHEWBACCA PROTOTYPE EDITION ($14.99 / Summer 2022) – “Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH CHEWBACCA PROTOTYPE EDITION Figure features premium design and five points of articulation. This figure’s vibrant, multi-colored prototype deco is sure to add a bright pop of color to any fan’s STAR WARS collection. A legendary Wookiee warrior and Han Solo’s longtime co-pilot, Chewbacca continues to serve as faithful first mate behind the controls of the Millennium Falcon. Beautifully rendered retro packaging captures a colorful pop art style and includes throwback STAR WARS branding and a Kenner Toys logo. Imagine the excitement of the ‘70s when the STAR WARS original trilogy had just begun. Includes figure and 1 accessory.” (Target exclusive)

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH INFINITIES DARTH VADER ($27.99 / Spring 2023) – “STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH INFINITIES DARTH VADER figure, inspired by the STAR WARS INFINITIES: RETURN OF THE JEDI comic book. Vader duels Luke aboard the second Death Star when Leia arrives revealing that she too is a Skywalker. Unable to confront both his children, he turns from the dark side. He reemerges as a Jedi once more, clad all in white. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA ($27.99 / Spring 2023) – “STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA figure, inspired by the STAR WARS: PRINCESS LEIA comic book. After the destruction of Alderaan, her homeworld, Leia tries to find and protect the remaining Alderaanian that are scattered across the Galaxy with the help of Rebel pilot Evaan Verlaine and R2-D2. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH SERGEANT KREEL ($27.99 / Spring 2023) – “STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium BLACK SERIES 6-INCH SERGEANT KREEL figure, inspired by STAR WARS comic books. This STAR WARS BLACK SERIES figure comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories that make a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. The character of Sergeant Kreel, formerly undercover Agent 5241, serves as the leader of an elite group of SCAR troopers, Task Force 99, under the direct command of Darth Vader. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. This figure is detailed to look like the SERGEANT KREEL character from the STAR WARS comic books and features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes figure and 2 accessories.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES TRAPPER WOLF ELECTRONIC HELMET ($131.99 / Spring 2023) – “STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium roleplay item, STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES TRAPPER WOLF ELECTRONIC HELMET. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES roleplay item is a full-scale reproduction of Trapper Wolf’s iconic helmet, and features highly detailed deco, series-inspired design, interior padding, electronic lights and sound FX, inspired by both the attack of Ranzar Malk’s space station or the pursuit of The Mandalorian’s Razor Crest. It also includes 3 internal speakers, which create an immersive surround sound experience while synchronized LED lights inside the visor simulate sounds, as well as a communication from Carson Teva. Fans and collectors can imagine suiting up for flight as the respected leader of a squadron of X-wings with the Trapper Wolf Electronic Helmet.”

Coming down the pipeline from the Vintage Collection will be a Klatooinian Raider, Artillery Stormtrooper, Luke Skywalker, and a Dark Trooper, all from the hit live-action Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

And pipeline reveals for the Black Series included Grogu in his floating pram and Migs Mayfeld in his season 1 outfit, both from The Mandalorian.

Watch Fan First Wednesday | Star Wars Livestream:

Many of the above Star Wars toys and action figures will become available for pre-order tomorrow, April 7, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time on HasbroPulse.com and at other major retailers as indicated.