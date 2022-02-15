Bonus Bounties: Black Krrsantan Joins Hasbro’s Star Wars The Black Series Line of Action Figures

Star Wars fans can join in celebrating the new series The Book of Boba Fett with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Hasbro is bringing Disney+’s Star Wars comics and The Book of Boba Fett series to fans through their Black Series collection and today they are featuring Black Krrsantan.
- The 6-inch tall collectible is designed after the bounty hunter that first appeared in the Star Wars comic series in 2015.
- Perfect for young fans and seasoned collectors alike, this incredibly detailed action figure is fully articulated featuring a poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco.
- Black Krrsantan is available now for pre-orders at Entertainment Earth and will ship to fans in Spring 2023. A link to the item can be found below.
Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Black Krrsantan Figure
Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Black Krrsantan Figure – $27.99
- Star Wars fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Star Wars galaxy with this premium Black Series 6-Inch Black Krrsantan figure, inspired by The Book of Boba Fett.
- Features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. The Black Series action figure comes with 2 accessories.
- Age 3 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $27.99
- Available: Spring 2023
