This spring Disneyland Resort will welcome back three fan favorite nighttime spectaculars and in celebration of the return, there will be…a new merchandise collection themed Main Street Electrical Parade!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

On April 22nd, Disneyland Resort’s classic shows, Main Street Electrical Parade, Disneyland Forever World of Color

But that’s not all that’s happening! Today, the Disney Parks Blog

The collection will feature: T-Shirts Leggings Ear Headbands Loungefly Mini Backpack Casual Dress

Each item includes brightly colored graphics set against a black background that mimics the nighttime sky.

For the t-shirts, guests will have two styles to choose from, an all over print with characters, parade floats and glowing ink, or a split seam shirt with the print on one side and solid neon contrast on the other.

Both tops are perfect to pair with some stretchy leggings that showcase the same character pattern on the side of the legs; or decorate up top with a cute Ear Headband that’s accented with a bright yellow bow.

Fans in search of the perfect carryall, will adore the Loungefly options that highlights some favorite characters and parade floats—Mickey Mouse, Alice on a mushroom, Peter Pan pirate ship, Elliott the Dragon— while yellow and neon pink trim and pockets add the perfect burst of color to the bag.

Finally, a casual sleeveless dress will become your new favorite! A flowing skirt adds a playful element to the silhouette and you simply cannot miss the bright pink tie waistband that’s embroidered with the Main Street Electrical Parade logo. Oh, and this look also features glowing elements so you’ll be able to dazzle your friends all day long.

Pricing and sizing has not been announced at this time, but it looks like the collection will be geared towards adults.

Check back soon for links to the individual items!

