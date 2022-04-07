Main Street Electrical Parade Dining Package Coming to the Plaza Inn at Disneyland

The Main Street Electrical Parade will be returning to Disneyland later this month and, in celebration, the Disney Parks Blog has revealed that guests will be able to take advantage of a special dining package that will include a meal at the Plaza Inn.

Guests will be able to enjoy a nice lunch with the new Main Street Electrical Parade dining package at Disneyland, which will include: A meal, beverage and dessert at the Plaza Inn Entry into a reserved viewing area for the Main Street Electrical Parade

Guests can enjoy the world-famous Plaza Inn fried chicken, house-made mac and cheese, Mickey-shaped sweet honey cornbread, and a decadent berry cheesecake.

Reservations for the “Main Street Electrical Parade” dining package will open no earlier than April 14.

Disney also said guests are going to want a good seat for the brand new finale that will be added to the Main Street Electrical Parade.

The Main Street Electrical Parade will return to Disneyland on April 22nd, along with the Disneyland Forever fireworks and World of Color Disney California Adventure

Be sure to check out the new merchandise revealed in celebration of the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade as well.