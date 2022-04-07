Star Wars Celebration to Feature Panel with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni will be making their first Star Wars Celebration appearance since the premiere of the Disney+ series.

The panel, called “Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni,” will take place Saturday, May 28th, and feature the duo along with special guests for a look back and a look ahead at what’s to come.

Star Wars Celebration 2022 will be held May 26th-29th, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

