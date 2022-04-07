Star Wars Celebration to Feature Panel with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni will be making their first Star Wars Celebration appearance since the premiere of the Disney+ series.
- The panel, called “Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni,” will take place Saturday, May 28th, and feature the duo along with special guests for a look back and a look ahead at what’s to come.
- Star Wars Celebration 2022 will be held May 26th-29th, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.
More Star Wars Celebration 2022 News:
- Earlier today, it was announced that three more stars of The Mandalorian will be appearing at the event.
- They join previously announced attendees including Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) and Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine), as well as some live-action filmmakers from Lucasfilm.
- Official Pix is once again proud to be producing the Star Wars autograph hall for Lucasfilm and ReedPop. Look to OfficialPix.com now to secure your autograph and photo op tickets, as well as their exclusive send-in and can’t attend service.