Walt Disney Company Executives To Webcast Second Quarter 2022 Fiscal Results on May 11th

The Walt Disney Company will be holding an earnings call soon, discussing their second quarter fiscal results for 2022 on Wednesday, May 11th.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company is set to discuss their fiscal second quarter 2022 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022.
- These results will be released after the close of regular trading on May 11th, 2022.
- Those wishing to listen to the webcast can visit www.disney.com/investors. After the earnings call, the webcast presentation will be archived.
- LaughingPlace.com will also be hosting a live blog sharing key points from the meeting as it’s happening.
More Walt Disney Company News:
- Walt Disney World announced that they will earmark nearly 80 acres of land to bring a new affordable housing development to life in southwest Orange County, Florida.
- As competition grows among studios and streamers for a bigger foothold in the fertile UK production landscape, Disney is planting a flag in the sand by hiring its first casting executive in the territory.
- The Walt Disney Company has named Kristina Schake as Executive Vice President, Global Communications, reporting to Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrell. She will be responsible for the Company’s worldwide communications strategy and operations, while also serving as lead spokesperson.