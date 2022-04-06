Disney Has Hired Their First United Kingdom Based Casting Executive

As competition grows among studios and streamers for a bigger foothold in the fertile UK production landscape, Disney is planting a flag in the sand by hiring its first casting executive in the territory, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

In 2019, Disney inked a long-term lease for the majority of Pinewood Studios and in recent years has made a host of movies and series in the UK including Snow White, The Little Mermaid Aladdin Cruella Indiana Jones 5 Willow, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor and a number of of Marvel