“it’s a small world” Added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress

The National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress has announced their song additions for the Class of 2022, and among the songs is the classic Disney earworm you can’t get out of your head, “it’s a small world.”

What’s Happening:

The Library of Congress Twitter account shared a clip of “it’s a small world,” along with the following description:

“it’s a small world” was first heard at the 1964-1965 World’s Fair, the theme of which was “Peace Through Understanding.” The ride was later reconstructed at Disneyland, then recreated at other Disney parks worldwide.

“It’s a Small World” was first heard on a Disneyland Pavilion ride at the 1964-1965 World’s Fair, the theme of which was “Peace Through Understanding.” The ride was later reconstructed at Disneyland, then recreated at other Disney parks worldwide — song included. #NatRecRegistry pic.twitter.com/0UMdjlnAsc — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) April 13, 2022

The song was written by legendary songwriters Richard and Robert Sherman, and has been delighting families for nearly 60 years.

You can find versions of “it’s a small world” at all of the Castle parks worldwide, except for Shanghai Disneyland.

Other songs included in the National Recording Registry Class of 2022 include: “Don’t Stop Believin’” – Journey (1981) “Bohemian Rhapsody” – Queen (1975) “Livin’ La Vida Loca” – Ricky Martin (1999)

Last year, “The Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie was added to the National Recording Registry

More Disney Parks News: