“it’s a small world” Added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress

The National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress has announced their song additions for the Class of 2022, and among the songs is the classic Disney earworm you can’t get out of your head, “it’s a small world.”
- The Library of Congress Twitter account shared a clip of “it’s a small world,” along with the following description:
“it’s a small world” was first heard at the 1964-1965 World’s Fair, the theme of which was “Peace Through Understanding.” The ride was later reconstructed at Disneyland, then recreated at other Disney parks worldwide.
- The song was written by legendary songwriters Richard and Robert Sherman, and has been delighting families for nearly 60 years.
- You can find versions of “it’s a small world” at all of the Castle parks worldwide, except for Shanghai Disneyland.
- Last year, “The Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie was added to the National Recording Registry.
- With the opening of Avengers Campus getting closer, Disneyland Paris shared a look at the new Avengers Deployment Vehicle or “ADV.”
- The multimedia extravaganza, World of Color, is set to return to Disney California Adventure and light up the night once again on April 22nd. But how does one access the Paradise Gardens Park viewing area to see the show once it returns? Why, a virtual queue of course!
- Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom has been closed for a lengthy refurbishment since the beginning of 2022. The attraction will reopen this Saturday, April 16th, and will be included with the Disney Genie+ service.
