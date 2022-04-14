Expedition Everest Reopening This Saturday, Temporarily Added to Disney Genie+

Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom has been closed for a lengthy refurbishment since the beginning of 2022. Now, we finally have a reopening date, and it’s very close!
What’s Happening:
- Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain will reopen this Saturday, April 16th.
- Prior to the attraction’s refurbishment, it was offered as an Individual Lightning Lane selection, allowing guests to pay to bypass the line.
- Through August 7th, Expedition Everest will not be available for purchase a la carte, and will instead be added to the regular Disney Genie+ service.. This is to help give guests more options during the busy spring and summer seasons.
- Three other attractions across the Walt Disney World Resort were also recently temporarily added to Disney Genie+. They are:
- Meanwhile, the following attractions will remain the only Individual Lightning Lane options during this period:
- More information about Lightning Lane can be found on the official Walt Disney World website.

