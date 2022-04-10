“Pand–Ade” Gives EPCOT Guests A Delicious Way To Quench Their Thirst

Guests of EPCOT at Walt Disney World can get their hands on a new specialty lemonade celebrating Pixar’s Turning Red while they’re in World Showcase’s Canada Pavilion.

Guests can get a taste of the Panda Hustle at EPCOT’s Canada Pavilion with the Turning Red themed Pand-Ade, available at the cart on the World Showcase promenade.

themed Pand-Ade, available at the cart on the World Showcase promenade. The film takes place in Toronto so it’s only fitting that this beverage can be found just outside the theater of the Canada: Far & Wide attraction.

attraction. The beverage is actually a coconut-pomegranate lemonade with pomegranate boba pearls and comes in a souvenir cup, currently selling for $6.50.

The fun beverage has been available in the Canada pavilion since shortly before the film debuted on Disney+

At this time, we do not know how long the drink will be available at EPCOT, or if there are any plans to move it to other in-park locations.

introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins, Turning Red is now available to stream on Disney+.