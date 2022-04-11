Disney International Programs Announces Return of Cultural Exchange Program

Shortly after the news that Cultural Representatives are on their way back to EPCOT broke, now Disney has revealed that students are now able to apply to participate in another of the Disney International Programs, the Cultural Exchange Program.

What’s Happening:

A post on the official Disney Programs Facebook Page has announced that another popular Disney International Program is set to return, the Cultural Exchange Program.

The cultural exchange program allows students to immerse themselves in different cultures from around the world, connect with industry experts, and build lifelong relationships in a program that provides the opportunity to enhance their customer service knowledge and communication skills.

To participate in this program, students must be enrolled in an accredited, degree-issuing college or university and return to school for at least one term following the program, or participate immediately following graduation. Applicants must be able to speak fluent English and be at least 18 years of age at the time of application submission.

The Cultural Exchange program is currently recruiting from the following countries: Australia Brazil Canada Hong Kong India France Mexico New Zealand Peru Singapore Thailand Turkey United Kingdom

No specific date has been revealed regarding when program participants will start to arrive, but more updates regarding the Cultural Exchange program, as well as other Disney International Programs has been promised for the future.

If you are a student who meets the qualifications above, Disney is encouraging you to apply at their official site here.