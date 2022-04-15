Meet Sulley at Walt Disney Presents Returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios This Monday

Fans of Disney character experiences will soon have a new reason to visit Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as Meet Sulley at Walt Disney Presents will be returning this Monday, April 18th.

Guests checking out the Walt Disney Presents attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will once again have the opportunity to meet with Sulley from Disney-Pixar’s Monsters Inc. starting this upcoming Monday.

