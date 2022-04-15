Meet Sulley at Walt Disney Presents Returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios This Monday

Fans of Disney character experiences will soon have a new reason to visit Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as Meet Sulley at Walt Disney Presents will be returning this Monday, April 18th.
What’s Happening:
- Guests checking out the Walt Disney Presents attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will once again have the opportunity to meet with Sulley from Disney-Pixar’s Monsters Inc. starting this upcoming Monday.
- The hours for this location are currently listed as 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM daily on the official Walt Disney World website.
- The return of the Sulley meet & greet comes the same day as up close character greetings are returning to Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Cruise Line and Aulani.
- When the parks of Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort had reopened after their closure due to the global pandemic, one of the first things guests noticed missing were character meet and greet opportunities, whether they be random walk arounds or those in designated spaces.
- Characters would be found at distance, on elevated walkways or in distant landscaping waving to guests from afar.
- Slowly over time, more characters can be found in different areas, barricaded or blocked off to keep guests at bay as a way of social distancing.
- Only a few weeks ago, Disneyland Paris was the first Disney resort to allow characters to get close to guests once again, giving the signature hugs that park characters are known for around the globe.
