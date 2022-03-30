Up Close Character Greetings Return to Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Cruise Line, and Aulani

The official Disney Parks Instagram has given the good news that many Disney Park fans around the world have been waiting for, the return of up close character greetings at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and more!

What’s Happening:

For a few weeks now, Disneyland Paris guests have been able to get up close and personal once again with characters around their parks which had many domestic Disney Parks fans wondering when they could get hugs from their favorite characters stateside.

Now, a post from the official Disney Parks Instagram has revealed that day has come and park guests can meet and greet with their furry friends once again.

Hashtags on the post allude to different destinations where the character greetings will return, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort

It should be noted that the post on social media was not accompanied by any date, just mentioning that these magical moments will be happening again, likely meaning that character meet and greet areas will go back to the lack of distance between guests and themselves in the very near future. A comment from the Disney Parks Blog promised that more details will arrive tomorrow, March 31st.

The post also does not mention if other character appearances, like Winnie the Pooh and Joy in the lawns of EPCOT Disney California Adventure

When the parks of Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort had reopened after their closure due to the global pandemic, one of the first things guests noticed missing were character meet and greet opportunities, whether they be random walk arounds or those in designated spaces.

Characters would be found at distance, on elevated walkways or in distant landscaping waving to guests from afar.

Slowly over time, more characters can be found in different areas, barricaded or blocked off to keep guests at bay as a way of social distancing.

Only a few weeks ago, Disneyland Paris was the first Disney resort to allow characters to get close to guests once again, giving the signature hugs that park characters are known for around the globe.