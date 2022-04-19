Oscar Isaac Visits the Universal Orlando Resort

Moon Knight himself, Oscar Isaac, recently experienced an epic family vacation at Universal Orlando Resort. The actor posed for a photo in front of the iconic Universal globe before heading into the theme parks with his family to enjoy some of the world’s most thrilling attractions.
More Universal Park News:
- Universal Studios Hollywood has rolled out the first four electric trams in its fleet of 21 Studio Tour trams, as Universal continues their commitment to creating a zero-emissions Studio Tour fleet. We had the chance to ride aboard one of these new trams, as well as talk with one of the executives who spearheaded this change.
- Universal Orlando has posted the latest episode of their YouTube series Ride Guys. In this episode, hosts Dylan and Mike take you on a tour and give you all the details and information you need to know about Islands of Adventure’s newest attraction, the Jurassic World Velocicoaster.
- Universal Studios Hollywood opened a brand new store near the entrance of the park featuring Super Nintendo World merchandise, in promotion of the brand-new area of the park set to open in 2023. We stopped by the store to see what’s available.
