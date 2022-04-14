Universal Orlando Releases Latest Episode of “Ride Guys” on Jurassic World Velocicoaster

Universal Orlando has posted the latest episode of their YouTube series Ride Guys. In this episode, hosts Dylan and Mike take you on a tour and give you all the details and information you need to know about Islands of Adventure’s newest attraction, the Jurassic World Velocicoaster.

In this episode of Ride Guys , Dylan and Mike discuss perhaps the most thrilling attraction at all of Universal Orlando, the Jurassic World Velocicoaster.

New episodes of Ride Guys premiere monthly on YouTube.

You can watch the latest episode of Ride Guys below: