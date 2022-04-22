Ewan McGregor to Attend Star Wars Celebration

Hello there. Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, Ewan McGregor will be attending Star Wars Celebration next month in Anaheim, California.

The announcement was shared from the official Star Wars Celebration Twitter account

McGregor famously portrayed Obi-Wan in the three Star Wars prequels and is set to reprise the role for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series headed to Disney+

The actor will be available for autographs & photo ops on Friday, May 26th and Saturday, May 27th only.

You can pre-order your photo op or even order an autograph if you’re not attending the event here

Star Wars Celebration 2022 runs from May 26-29 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Other Celebrities Previously Announced:

Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico)

Billie Lourd (Lieutenant Connix)

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni (executive producers of The Mandalorian )

) Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze)

Carl Weathers (Greef Karga)

Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon)

Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca)

Anthony Daniels (C-3PO)

Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine)

Ashley Eckstein ( Ahsoka Star Wars: The Clone Wars )

) Sam Witwer (Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebel s )

and ) Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: The Clone Wars )

) Katy O’Brian (Officer in The Mandalorian)

