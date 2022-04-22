Ewan McGregor to Attend Star Wars Celebration

Hello there. Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, Ewan McGregor will be attending Star Wars Celebration next month in Anaheim, California.

  • The announcement was shared from the official Star Wars Celebration Twitter account today.
  • McGregor famously portrayed Obi-Wan in the three Star Wars prequels and is set to reprise the role for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series headed to Disney+.
  • The actor will be available for autographs & photo ops on Friday, May 26th and Saturday, May 27th only.
  • You can pre-order your photo op or even order an autograph if you’re not attending the event here.
  • Star Wars Celebration 2022 runs from May 26-29 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Other Celebrities Previously Announced:

  • Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico)
  • Billie Lourd (Lieutenant Connix)
  • Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni (executive producers of The Mandalorian)
  • Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze)
  • Carl Weathers (Greef Karga)
  • Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon)
  • Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca)
  • Anthony Daniels (C-3PO)
  • Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine)
  • Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars)
  • Sam Witwer (Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels)
  • Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: The Clone Wars)
  • Katy O’Brian (Officer in The Mandalorian)

