Scentsy Releases New Star Wars and The Mandalorian Products in Time for Star Wars Day 2022

Just in time for Star Wars Day, Scentsy has brought back some products from a galaxy far, far away along with a few new releases. Take a look at what’s new and back in stock for a limited time.

Two new Scentsy Buddies from the original trilogy are here, modeled after Princess Leia and her father, Darth Vader. This also marks the debut of two Star Wars fragrances in Scent Pak forms, “Dark Side of the Force” and “Light Side of the Force,” one of which comes with each Scentsy Buddy. The same fragrances are available once again in Scentsy Bar wax cubes.

From The Mandalorian, a new Scentsy Wall Fan themed to Grogu is here, along with the debut of the fragrance “Te Mandalorian: Air of Adventure” in Scentsy Pod form. A new Scentsy Buddy of the titular Mandalorian joins the collection alongside returning items like “Air of Adventure” in Scent Pak and Scentsy Bar forms. Also returning from the vault is The Child wax warmer and The Child Scentsy Buddy Clip, a small scented plush perfect for hanging from any bag.

How to Order

Scentsy products can only be ordered through a certified Scentsy Consultant. If you don’t have one, I recommend Trista. Click here to buy Scentsy products from her store and you can learn more about Scentsy products from her website, ScentsWarmers.com.