“Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett” to Premiere May 4th on Disney+

In the same vein as was done for The Mandalorian, May the 4th (Star Wars Day) will see the release of a new edition of Disney Gallery, focusing on The Book of Boba Fett.

What’s Happening:

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett explores the behind-the-scenes story of the legendary bounty hunter’s return to Tatooine with mercenary Fennec Shand, seeking to claim the territory once run by Jabba the Hutt. In this insightful new special, filmmakers, cast and crew reveal never-before-seen footage, groundbreaking technology and the practical effects that brought it all to life.

explores the behind-the-scenes story of the legendary bounty hunter’s return to Tatooine with mercenary Fennec Shand, seeking to claim the territory once run by Jabba the Hutt. In this insightful new special, filmmakers, cast and crew reveal never-before-seen footage, groundbreaking technology and the practical effects that brought it all to life. Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett premieres Wednesday, May 4th exclusively on Disney+

premieres Wednesday, May 4th exclusively on Check out some of our recaps Disney Gallery series, focusing on The Mandalorian.

More Disney+ News: