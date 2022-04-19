“Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett” to Premiere May 4th on Disney+

In the same vein as was done for The Mandalorian, May the 4th (Star Wars Day) will see the release of a new edition of Disney Gallery, focusing on The Book of Boba Fett.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett explores the behind-the-scenes story of the legendary bounty hunter’s return to Tatooine with mercenary Fennec Shand, seeking to claim the territory once run by Jabba the Hutt. In this insightful new special, filmmakers, cast and crew reveal never-before-seen footage, groundbreaking technology and the practical effects that brought it all to life.
- Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett premieres Wednesday, May 4th exclusively on Disney+.
- Check out some of our recaps for previous episodes of the Disney Gallery series, focusing on The Mandalorian.
More Disney+ News:
- Marvel shared a new poster today for the upcoming Disney+ original series Ms. Marvel. The colorful new poster features the titular hero front and center.
- The Prouds will return for a second season of the Disney+ original series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, confirmed yesterday by the streamer.
- Disney+ is about to receive another short based on The Simpsons, this time featuring Lisa’s encounter with one of today’s most popular, award-winning musicians, Billie Eilish, set to debut on April 22nd.
