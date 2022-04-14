Billie Eilish to Appear In New “Simpsons” Short Debuting on Disney+ April 22nd

Disney+ is about to receive another short based on The Simpsons, this time featuring Lisa’s encounter with one of today’s most popular, award-winning musicians, Billie Eilish, set to debut on April 22nd.

What’s Happening:

Today, Billie Eilish revealed on social media that she will appear alongside The Simpsons family in the upcoming short titled When Billie Met Lisa. The all-new short, featuring Oscar and Grammy Award-winning artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, will premiere Friday, April 22, exclusively on Disney+.

Billie is guest starring in @TheSimpsons: “When Billie Met Lisa”, the new short streaming April 22 on @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/baLe70Gxad — billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 14, 2022

In When Billie Met Lisa, Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget.

Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget. This upcoming release from The Simpsons is the fourth in a collection of shorts created exclusively for Disney+ that highlight the service’s marquee brands and most popular content. The previously released Star Wars Marvel Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap’ and The Good, The Bart, and The Loki are currently available on Disney+. The most recent short The Simpsons in Plusaversary was released on November 12, 2021 in celebration of Disney+ Day.

is the fourth in a collection of shorts created exclusively for Disney+ that highlight the service’s marquee brands and most popular content. The previously released and are currently available on Disney+. The most recent short was released on November 12, 2021 in celebration of Disney+ Day. All of these and more can be found in The Simpsons collection on the streaming service here The Simpsons has won 34 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, 9 Environmental Media Awards, 7 People’s Choice Awards and 13 Writers Guild of America Awards. It was the first animated series to win a Peabody Award, and in 2019 received the Institutional Peabody Award. It was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short The Longest Daycare. This was followed by the theatrical short Playdate with Destiny in 2020 and the aforementioned Disney+ exclusive The Force Awakens From Its Nap” in 2021.