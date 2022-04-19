New “Ms. Marvel” Poster Features Kamala Khan with Her Friends and Family

Marvel shared a new poster today for the upcoming Disney+ original series Ms. Marvel. The colorful new poster features the titular hero front and center.

Kamala Khan, the teenager who becomes known as Ms. Marvel, is flanked on the poster by her family and closest friends.

The colors of the poster match the energy of the recently released trailer

The poster doesn’t appear to give away any plot details, like an antagonist for example.

Marvel and Disney+ recently revealed the first trailer for the upcoming series.

Ms. Marvel

introduces MCU fans to Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. “An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers with co-executive producers Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson. Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

Marvel’s Ms. Marvel will premiere on Disney+ June 8th.

The Cast:

Iman Vellani

Aramis Knight

Saagar Shaikh

Rish Shah

Zenobia Shroff

Mohan Kapur

Matt Lintz

Yasmeen Fletcher

Laith Nakli

Azhar Usman

Travina Springer

Nimra Bucha