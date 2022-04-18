“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Season 2 in Production, Guest Voice Cast Revealed

The Prouds will return for a second season of the Disney+ original series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, confirmed today by the streamer.

Ahead of the season one finale on April 20th, Disney+ has confirmed that The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is already in production on Season 2.

The series is produced by Disney Television Animation and is a continuation of the popular Disney Channel The Proud Family, which ran from 2001-2002 and also produced a TV movie.

, which ran from 2001-2002 and also produced a TV movie. Along with the announcement, Disney teased some of the guest voice cast members who will appear in Season 2, which include: Chance the Rapper Gabrielle Union ( L.A’s Finest ) Normani Leslie Odom Jr. ( Hamilton ) Anthony Anderson ( black-ish ) Dominique Dawes Gabby Douglas Laurie Hernandez Jane Lynch ( Glee ) Holly Robinson Peete ( 21 Jump Street ) Maury Povich ( Maury ) Storm Reid ( Euphoria ) Courtney B. Vance ( Genius ) Liana Mendoza ( Hey, Mr. Postman! )

Disney+ hasn’t yet announced when fans can expect Season 2 to begin streaming.

In the meantime, fans of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder can look forward to the release of the digital soundtrack for Season 1, which will release on June 3rd on all major music platforms from Walt Disney Records.