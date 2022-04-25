ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Not Covering NFL Draft Due to Health Issues

Due to medical precautions, longtime ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit will not be covering the NFL Draft this season.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN released the following statement on Herbstreit’s involvement with the 2022 NFL Draft on ABC:
"While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we want him to focus on his health. Our ESPN and ABC crews will have the event well covered this week, and we look forward to Herbie's return to the Draft next year."
- Herbstreit posted the following message on his own Twitter:
More ESPN News:
- The story of Betsy Sailor is told in ESPN+ films' latest documentary short, Betsy & Irv, now available on the streaming service.
- Sports fans can watch live coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30) from five different presentations across ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio, and ESPN social media channels.
- The tenth and final episode of Man in the Arena: Tom Brady debuted today, April 25th, exclusively on ESPN+.