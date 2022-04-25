ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Not Covering NFL Draft Due to Health Issues

Due to medical precautions, longtime ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit will not be covering the NFL Draft this season.

What’s Happening:

"While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we want him to focus on his health. Our ESPN and ABC crews will have the event well covered this week, and we look forward to Herbie's return to the Draft next year."

  • Herbstreit posted the following message on his own Twitter:

