Disney Reveals Expansive 2022 NFL Draft Coverage Details for ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio, and Social Media

Sports fans can watch live coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30) from five different presentations across ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio, and ESPN social media channels.

What’s Happening:

There will be no shortage of coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft from The Walt Disney Company

Five different sets of personalities will cover the first two primetime nights of reveals, with a simulcast covering the final day of announcements.

ESPN will broadcast from inside the NFL Theater (adjacent to the Caesars Forum) on Thursday and Friday, before shifting to the Beer Park at The Paris Hotel for Saturday. Personalities will include: Mel Kiper Jr. Louis Riddick Booger McFarland Mike Greenberg Chris Mortensen



ESPN will have four reporters at team facilities throughout the draft: Jeff Darlington in Kansas City Kimberley A. Martin with the Jets Sal Paolantonio in Philadelphia Dianna Russini at the Giants



ABC coverage will broadcast from nearby the NFL Theater and will also utilize Beer Park on the first two nights. Personalities will include: Todd McShay Kirk Herbstreit Desmond Howard Rece Davis Sam Ponder Jesse Palmer Robert Griffin III Pete Thamel Suzy Kolber Laura Rutledge

ESPN Radio will broadcast from the Caesars Forum. Personalities will include: Shae Peppler Cornette Mike Tannenbaum Ian Fitzsimmons Bart Scott Jordan Reid

ESPN’s social media shows will utilize ESPN’s Las Vegas studios at The LINQ. These shows can be found on the ESPN App, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Personalities include: Harry Douglas Domonique Foxworth Jason Fitz Spencer Hall Mina Kimes Field Yates Mike Clay Daniel Dopp Skubie Mageza Phil Murphy



ESPN Deportes will have a split presence in Las Vegas and Bristol. Personalities include: Eduardo Varela Pablo Viruega Sebastián Martinez-Christensen Miguel Pasquel Rebeca Landa Carlos Nava

The 2022 NFL Draft, in its entirety, will also be televised on NFL Network and streamed live through NFL digital properties.

This is the fourth consecutive year ESPN and ABC will hold distinct telecasts for the first two nights, with ABC delving into the backstory and journey of the newest NFL rookies and ESPN honing in on the on-field and statistical side of the player.

ESPN’s coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft will also air internationally, reaching more than 59 million households in Spanish-speaking Latin America, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, the Caribbean, the Netherlands and Africa.

ESPN 2022 NFL Draft Broadcast Schedule: