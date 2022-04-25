Disneyland Paris President Showcases New Images from Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park

Natacha Rafalski, the President of Disneyland Paris has shared some new images from within the construction site of Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park.

Rafalski’s comment was as follows:

“I just came back from the Avengers Campus site and let me tell you, it’s really coming together! My management team and I met up with @WaltDisneyImagineering Marvel Portfolio Creative Executive Scot Drake as well as other Imagineers from Paris and beyond who gave us the latest on the Avengers’ next recruitment center. I hope you’re getting ready, because this summer a new chapter of the Marvel multiverse will come to life and we’re counting on YOU to release your inner super powers!” 💥

This image shows off the side path into Avengers Campus, with the new Iron Man-themed roller coaster straight ahead.

Here, Rafalski and the Imagineers stand on the roof of WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, with a view towards the new facade of the former Rock ‘n Roller Coaster building.

Another look at WEB SLINGERS, or possibly the WEB Suppliers store.

Here we get a look at the Quinjet, which is set up quite differently from its counterpart at Disney California Adventure.

