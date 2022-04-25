Disneyland Paris President Showcases New Images from Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park

Natacha Rafalski, the President of Disneyland Paris has shared some new images from within the construction site of Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park.
- Rafalski’s comment was as follows:
“I just came back from the Avengers Campus site and let me tell you, it’s really coming together! My management team and I met up with @WaltDisneyImagineering Marvel Portfolio Creative Executive Scot Drake as well as other Imagineers from Paris and beyond who gave us the latest on the Avengers’ next recruitment center. I hope you’re getting ready, because this summer a new chapter of the Marvel multiverse will come to life and we’re counting on YOU to release your inner super powers!” 💥
This image shows off the side path into Avengers Campus, with the new Iron Man-themed roller coaster straight ahead.
Here, Rafalski and the Imagineers stand on the roof of WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, with a view towards the new facade of the former Rock ‘n Roller Coaster building.
Another look at WEB SLINGERS, or possibly the WEB Suppliers store.
Here we get a look at the Quinjet, which is set up quite differently from its counterpart at Disney California Adventure.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Dooney & Bourke is celebrating 30 years of magic at Disneyland Paris with two exclusive bags.
- Guests at Disneyland Paris are excited about Avengers Campus. There are more finishing touches that are being added to make this land as amazing and earth-friendly as possible.
- Disneyland Paris has begun operating the first section of its new solar canopy plant located in the Resort’s main parking lot.