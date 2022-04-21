Disneyland Paris has Begun Operating the First Section of its Solar Canopy Plant

Disneyland Paris has begun operating the first section of its new solar canopy plant.

What's Happening:

Disneyland Paris continues to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The resort has been undergoing a transformation journey with the addition of projects that focus on renewable energy.

The solar canopy plant has been developed through co-investment with French company Urbasolar.

This started being built in the fall of 2020 and will produce 36 GWh/year by 2023.

This is equivalent to the annual energy consumption of a city with 17,400 inhabitants and will contribute to the reduction of Val d’Europe local territory greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by approximately 890 tons of CO2 per year.

The plant already has 46,000 photovoltaic panels that have been installed in the main guest parking lot.

This covers over 7,000 parking spaces.

This will be one of the largest in Europe once it is completed.

The solar canopies create renewable energy and also provide additional guest enhancements, including shade and shelter from direct sunlight, rain or snow.

The first section is now in operation, and 10 GWh will now be supplied per year.

This is equivalent to the yearly energy use of a city of 4,800 inhabitants.

This is an example of Disney Planet Possible, which is the global commitment to make a change for our planet through reducing our environmental footprint, caring for wildlife and their habitats, and creating stories that inspire action.

What They’re Saying: