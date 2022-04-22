Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris with Two New Exclusive Dooney & Bourke Bags

Disneyland Paris is celebrating 30 years of magic and memories. There are two brand new bags that are perfect for this occasion.

What's Happening:

  • Dooney & Bourke is celebrating 30 years of magic at Disneyland Paris with these two exclusive bags.
  • The Tote bag can be purchased for 268€ while the shoulder bag is 198€.
  • Both items will be available starting tomorrow at the Walt Disney Studios Store and at World of Disney in Disney Village).

Tote Bag Details:

  • 26.5 cm H x 37.5 cm W x 14 cm D
  • Handle drop: 25 cm
  • Allover Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary print
  • Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
  • Leather top carry handle
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Two interior slip pocket
  • Cell phone pocket
  • Interior key hook
  • Gold tone finish hardware
  • Fully lined
  • Metal feet
  • ”Dooney & Bourke Since 1975” embossed leather label inside
  • ”Dooney & Bourke” embossed metal label on front
  • Part of the Disneyland Resort 30th Anniversary Black and Gold Collection

Shoulder Bag Details:

  • 15.5 cm H x 22 cm W x  7 cm D
  • Shoulder drop: 47-143 cm adjustable
  • Allover Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary print
  • Screen art on coated cotton
  • Stitched leather finishings
  • Magnetic button closure
  • Adjustable crossbody strap
  • Interior zipper pocket
  • Interior key hook
  • Gold tone finish hardware
  • Fully lined
  • ”Dooney & Bourke Since 1975” embossed leather label inside
  • ”Dooney & Bourke” embossed metal label on front
  • Part of the Disneyland Resort 30th Anniversary Black and Gold Collection