Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris with Two New Exclusive Dooney & Bourke Bags

Disneyland Paris is celebrating 30 years of magic and memories. There are two brand new bags that are perfect for this occasion.

What's Happening:

Dooney & Bourke is celebrating 30 years of magic at Disneyland Paris with these two exclusive bags.

The Tote bag can be purchased for 268€ while the shoulder bag is 198€.

Both items will be available starting tomorrow at the Walt Disney Studios Store and at World of Disney in Disney Village).

Tote Bag Details:

26.5 cm H x 37.5 cm W x 14 cm D

Handle drop: 25 cm

Allover Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary print

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Leather top carry handle

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pocket

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Gold tone finish hardware

Fully lined

Metal feet

”Dooney & Bourke Since 1975” embossed leather label inside

”Dooney & Bourke” embossed metal label on front

Part of the Disneyland Resort 30th Anniversary Black and Gold Collection

Shoulder Bag Details: