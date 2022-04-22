Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris with Two New Exclusive Dooney & Bourke Bags

Disneyland Paris is celebrating 30 years of magic and memories. There are two brand new bags that are perfect for this occasion.
What's Happening:
- Dooney & Bourke is celebrating 30 years of magic at Disneyland Paris with these two exclusive bags.
- The Tote bag can be purchased for 268€ while the shoulder bag is 198€.
- Both items will be available starting tomorrow at the Walt Disney Studios Store and at World of Disney in Disney Village).
Tote Bag Details:
- 26.5 cm H x 37.5 cm W x 14 cm D
- Handle drop: 25 cm
- Allover Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary print
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Leather top carry handle
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pocket
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Gold tone finish hardware
- Fully lined
- Metal feet
- ”Dooney & Bourke Since 1975” embossed leather label inside
- ”Dooney & Bourke” embossed metal label on front
- Part of the Disneyland Resort 30th Anniversary Black and Gold Collection
Shoulder Bag Details:
- 15.5 cm H x 22 cm W x 7 cm D
- Shoulder drop: 47-143 cm adjustable
- Allover Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary print
- Screen art on coated cotton
- Stitched leather finishings
- Magnetic button closure
- Adjustable crossbody strap
- Interior zipper pocket
- Interior key hook
- Gold tone finish hardware
- Fully lined
- ”Dooney & Bourke Since 1975” embossed leather label inside
- ”Dooney & Bourke” embossed metal label on front
- Part of the Disneyland Resort 30th Anniversary Black and Gold Collection