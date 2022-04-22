Avengers Campus on Landscaping and Keeping it Green

Guests at Disneyland Paris are excited about Avengers Campus. There are more finishing touches that are being added to make this land as amazing and earth-friendly as possible.

What's Happening:

Imagineers are working hard to transform Disneyland Paris into the highly-anticipated Avengers Campus which is opening this summer.

They are using new technologies, and vegetation is a large part of this to make it as green as possible.

Landscaping has been a high priority for the team since the beginning. They are creating an environment that will keep their mission of feeling empowered and ready to jump into action alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

To achieve this, they're bringing balance between the architecture and the landscaping.

Marc Boulanger, Landscaping Superintendent at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris, was ready for the challenge.

They created two green poles, one at the entrance and one at the center of the campus, in order to combat heat islands.

To keep with the unique storytelling of the campus, they have been reinforcing the sophisticated and urban atmosphere of the place.

"The choice of plant species and varieties was crucial. We made sure to allow a multitude of plants to flourish with a more mature bloom. "

The Rhododendrons is going to add a floral touch with white and blue-violet shades to resemble the costume of Spider-Man.

The landscape of the Avengers Campus has many evergreen trees from Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium. There are no fewer than 40 plant species that have been chosen to grow in this area.

In the same way that Stark Industries has worked hard to enhance the heritage of the industrial past, they have high-tech facilities and innovative aesthetic landscaping.

There are many new species within the green space.

"This superimposition of old and new elements is also found in our work, since as soon as Tony Stark's plans were announced, we preserved the magnolias that were already on the site of the future Campus and took care of them throughout the construction. We then replanted them around the restaurants and the south entrance to give them a second life, along with new plant species."