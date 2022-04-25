Fan Favorite “The Star Wars Archives 1977-1983” by TASCHEN Books Now Available on shopDisney

Next week, fans from every faction and species will celebrate May the 4th—better known as Star Wars Day. This fan holiday is the perfect excuse to get dressed up, eat galactic themed goodies and acknowledge the beloved franchise by exchanging gifts for others or just treating yourself!

For those that are leaning towards making purchases and acquiring some collectibles, a visit to shopDisney is in order, as they’ve just added The Star Wars Archives 1977-1983 book that explores the making of all three films in the original trilogy: Star Wars: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi .

The Star Wars Archives is written by Paul Dunan and was published in 2018 as part of Taschen’s 40th anniversary.

is written by Paul Dunan and was published in 2018 as part of Taschen’s 40th anniversary. This title blends stunning behind the scenes photography, concept art, storyboards and more with anecdotes from George Lucas and others to guide fans through the original trilogy. Here they share “the inspirations, experiences, and stories that created a modern monomyth.”

An essential addition for any Star Wars collection, The Star Wars Archives sells for $25.00 and is available on shopDisney directly from Taschen

The Star Wars Archives 1977–1983 Book – 40th Ed. – $25.00

Compact Edition (40th Ed. Series)

Author/Editor: Paul Duncan

Hardcover

512 Pages

Published by Taschen

Approx. 8 1/2'' H x 6 1/8'' W

Your Literary Purchase Goes Further:

For every book purchased on shopDisney.com from now through December 31, 2022, Disney will donate a book to First Book

