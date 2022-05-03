Photos: Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – Photo Backdrops

We’ve checked out the characters, the entertainment and even the merchandise. Now it’s time to take a look at some of the fun Star Wars photo backdrops that guests can take pictures with at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite.

This post will continue to be updated with live photos as they come in.

Stone Circle from The Mandalorian – outside the Tomorrowland Theater

Jabba’s Throne from Return of the Jedi – Starcade

The Sarlacc Pit from Return of the Jedi – Starcade

Boba Fett’s Throne from The Book of Boba Fett – outside Star Wars Launch Bay

Jakku from The Force Awakens – Big Thunder Trail

TIE Fighter Wing – Big Thunder Trail

Mythosaur Skull from The Mandalorian – Big Thunder Trail

“Facing Off With A Wampa” – near the Fantasyland Theatre

Trash Compactor – near the Fantasyland Theatre