Video: Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – Celebrate the Nite Fireworks Show

Each Disneyland After Dark event typically provides us with a fireworks spectacular unique to the event, and Star Wars Nite is no exception. The same show from previous year’s Star Wars Nites has returned with a twist. There’s an all new segment at the beginning featuring the excellent score from The Mandalorian.
More from Star Wars Nite:
- Check out the full character line-up and entertainment schedule for tonight and the following two nights.
- There’s also a lot of fun photo opportunities throughout the park, listed here.
- A whole bunch of new May the Fourth Star Wars merchandise was released at the event, and you can see our report here.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning