Full Character Line-Up and Entertainment Schedule Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite 2022

In celebration of Star Wars Day tomorrow, the first of three Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events is taking place tonight. Ahead of the official beginning of the event at 9:00 pm, we’re learning more about what characters guests attending the event will get to meet, what the entertainment line-up for the evenings will be, and more.

In addition to the previously revealed special photo locations for the evening, there will also be a slew of characters, entertainment offerings and specialty food items.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Character Line Up for 2022

Main Street U.S.A.

  • Sabine
  • Ezra
  • Captain Rex
  • The Seventh Sister

Frontierland

  • Cantina Band

Critter Country

  • Ewoks

Fantasyland

  • Ahsoka Tano
  • Jawas
  • Tusken Raiders
  • R2-D2
  • C-3PO

Tomorrowland

  • Darth Vader
  • Darth Maul
  • Imperial Stormtroopers

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

  • BB-8
  • Kylo Ren
  • Vi Moradi
  • Chewbacca
  • Rey

Entertainment Schedule

  • March of the First Order – Tomorrowland: 10:00 p.m. | 11:00 p.m. | 12:00 a.m.
  • Lightsaber Masters – Fantasyland: 9:45 p.m. | 10:45 p.m. | 11:45 p.m.
  • Costume Showcase – Main Street U.S.A.: 10:15 p.m. | 11:45 p.m.
  • Lightsaber Meet-Up – Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: 10:30 p.m.
  • Galactic DJ Party Zone – Main Street U.S.A.

For a look at the specialty food and beverage items that will be available during the event, take a look at the photo below or our complete post on the menu.

  • The event is scheduled for tonight, May 3rd, as well as May 4th and May 27th.
  • Although this is the first of three events tonight, all of the scheduled Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events are sold out at this time.
  • Stay tuned to Laughing Place tonight for complete coverage from the first Star Wars Nite.
