Full Character Line-Up and Entertainment Schedule Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite 2022

In celebration of Star Wars Day tomorrow, the first of three Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events is taking place tonight. Ahead of the official beginning of the event at 9:00 pm, we’re learning more about what characters guests attending the event will get to meet, what the entertainment line-up for the evenings will be, and more.
In addition to the previously revealed special photo locations for the evening, there will also be a slew of characters, entertainment offerings and specialty food items.
Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Character Line Up for 2022
Main Street U.S.A.
- Sabine
- Ezra
- Captain Rex
- The Seventh Sister
Frontierland
- Cantina Band
Critter Country
- Ewoks
Fantasyland
- Ahsoka Tano
- Jawas
- Tusken Raiders
- R2-D2
- C-3PO
Tomorrowland
- Darth Vader
- Darth Maul
- Imperial Stormtroopers
- BB-8
- Kylo Ren
- Vi Moradi
- Chewbacca
- Rey
Entertainment Schedule
- March of the First Order – Tomorrowland: 10:00 p.m. | 11:00 p.m. | 12:00 a.m.
- Lightsaber Masters – Fantasyland: 9:45 p.m. | 10:45 p.m. | 11:45 p.m.
- Costume Showcase – Main Street U.S.A.: 10:15 p.m. | 11:45 p.m.
- Lightsaber Meet-Up – Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: 10:30 p.m.
- Galactic DJ Party Zone – Main Street U.S.A.
For a look at the specialty food and beverage items that will be available during the event, take a look at the photo below or our complete post on the menu.
- The event is scheduled for tonight, May 3rd, as well as May 4th and May 27th.
- Although this is the first of three events tonight, all of the scheduled Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events are sold out at this time.
- Stay tuned to Laughing Place tonight for complete coverage from the first Star Wars Nite.
