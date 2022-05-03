Full Character Line-Up and Entertainment Schedule Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite 2022

In celebration of Star Wars Day tomorrow, the first of three Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events is taking place tonight. Ahead of the official beginning of the event at 9:00 pm, we’re learning more about what characters guests attending the event will get to meet, what the entertainment line-up for the evenings will be, and more.

In addition to the previously revealed special photo locations for the evening, there will also be a slew of characters, entertainment offerings and specialty food items.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Character Line Up for 2022

Main Street U.S.A.

Sabine

Ezra

Captain Rex

The Seventh Sister

Frontierland

Cantina Band

Critter Country

Ewoks

Fantasyland

Ahsoka Tano

Jawas

Tusken Raiders

R2-D2

C-3PO

Tomorrowland

Darth Vader

Darth Maul

Imperial Stormtroopers

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

BB-8

Kylo Ren

Vi Moradi

Chewbacca

Rey

Entertainment Schedule

March of the First Order – Tomorrowland: 10:00 p.m. | 11:00 p.m. | 12:00 a.m.

10:00 p.m. | 11:00 p.m. | 12:00 a.m. Lightsaber Masters – Fantasyland: 9:45 p.m. | 10:45 p.m. | 11:45 p.m.

9:45 p.m. | 10:45 p.m. | 11:45 p.m. Costume Showcase – Main Street U.S.A.: 10:15 p.m. | 11:45 p.m.

10:15 p.m. | 11:45 p.m. Lightsaber Meet-Up – Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: 10:30 p.m.

10:30 p.m. Galactic DJ Party Zone – Main Street U.S.A.

For a look at the specialty food and beverage items that will be available during the event, take a look at the photo below or our complete post on the menu.

The event is scheduled for tonight, May 3rd, as well as May 4th and May 27th.

Although this is the first of three events tonight, all of the scheduled Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events are sold out at this time.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place tonight for complete coverage from the first Star Wars Nite.