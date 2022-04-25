Food Menu Revealed for ‘Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite’

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Will be taking place on May 3rd, 4th, and 27th at Disneyland. This is a separate ticket event, and the last night will coincide with Star Wars Celebration at the Anaheim Convention Center. Tickets are already sold out, but if you have already purchased your event tickets, there will be some special Star Wars Nite food available during the event at Cafe Orleans restaurant.

Menu Items:

Spicy Chando Pepper Fries: Fresno Chilies, Garlic and Sweet Chili Cheese Sauce $11.00

Fried Reptavian Wings: Braised Duck Wings, Pickled Vegetables, and Creamy Dip $17.00

Roasted Gornt Yakitori: Tender Filet Mignon, Spring Onions, and Soy Glaze $25.00

Felucian Cabbage Pancake (Plant-Based): Savory Plant-Based Pancakes with Forest Mushrooms, Egg-Free Mayonnaise, Sweet Glazed and Nori Powder $17.00

Gihaal Cabbage Pancake: Savory Pancake with Mayonnaise, Forest Mushroom, Soy Glazed, Nori Powder, and Bonito Flakes $17.00

Roasted Pork & Yobshrimp Blue Rice Bowl: Pork Belly, Shrimp, and Blue Rice with Pickled Vegetables and Herbs $23.00

Fried "Portion Bread" Fritters with Red Fruit Jam: Turkey, Ham, and Gruyere Fritters with Berry Jam $21.00

Soo-Ga Egg Sweet Custard: Orange Sabayon, Chocolate Mousse, and Fresh Berries $10.00