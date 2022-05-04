Disney Reveals “Batuu Bounty Hunters” and Other Magicband+ Interactivity

On Star Wars Day, we got exciting news about a new interactive activity coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World that will allow guests to bounty hunt through the land, as well as another 50th anniversary quest, both to be used with the new Magicband+.

. Today, the news was revealed and a new game accessed via MagicBand+ and the Play Disney Parks app will soon be available and guests can soon enjoy “Batuu Bounty Hunters” while inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the park.

In the video above, Asa Kalama explains how the game will work and how guests can play the new game in the near future at the park.

The MagicBand+ interaction with the Fab 50 will tie in with the Play Disney Parks app with special achievements and AR to encourage guests to track down all 50.

However, that was not the only Magicband+ interactive game that was revealed today. Guests will also soon be able to enjoy another game that spans all the parks of Walt Disney World, as guests are encouraged to track down and interact with the Fab 50 statues that are scattered throughout the theme parks as part of the World’s Most Magical Celebration.

Guests can approach the Fab 50 statues and wave at them while wearing their Magicband+ and hear a special greeting. Then, using the Play Disney Parks app, they can keep track of the statues they’ve visited and unlock special AR opportunities.

All of our Disney friends have used the terminology of these new features and interactive fun coming real soon, but have yet to give an official date when the activities will debut.

Recently, Magicband+ has been spotted in retail locations

Based on displays seen today, there will be many different colors and plates that can be seen on the new Magicband+.