Photos: MagicBand+ Related Construction Walls in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Recently, the Disney Parks Twitter posted a cryptic image teasing the eventual arrival of MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World. Today, we checked out the construction wall featured in the image at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
At the beginning of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebrations, MagicBand+, a new high tech version of the popular accessory, was announced to be introduced at some point in 2022.
Near the Toy Story Land entrance to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a new interactive element tied into MagicBand+ appears to be under construction.
The original announcement of MagicBand+ noted that you’ll be able to play like a bounty hunter in a galaxy far, far away and find virtual bounties throughout Black Spire Outpost.
