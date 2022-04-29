Disney Springs To Host “Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge” Limited Time VR Experience Celebrating May 4th

Fans heading to the Walt Disney World Resort can experience some virtual Star Wars fun, appropriately celebrating May 4th with a new VR opportunity at Disney Springs.

Meta Quest and ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s award-winning immersive entertainment studio, are partnering to help fans celebrate May the 4th in VR.

Fans 13 years of age or older visiting Disney Springs at Walt Disney World can experience Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge for themselves by heading over to Disney Springs from May 2 – July 21 where they'll receive free giveaways and the ability to purchase a Meta Quest 2 onsite.

for themselves by heading over to Disney Springs from May 2 – July 21 where they’ll receive free giveaways and the ability to purchase a Meta Quest 2 onsite. In this preview, guests will get to step into Seezelslak’s cantina, where they’ll encounter Mubo and Seezelslak himself. There, they can test their skills with Repulsor Darts and play the chromarimba. For those looking for more adventure, head to the wilds of Batuu, beyond Black Spire Outpost, where you face off against the Guavian Death Gang.

For a limited time, this complimentary preview experience will be offered daily from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm ET, at Disney Springs West Side at Walt Disney World Resort. This is a first-of-its-kind event for Meta Quest at Walt Disney World Resort and a continuation of the wildly popular, limited-time VR experience offered at Downtown Disney Disneyland Resort

Fans who complete the experience on May 4, 2022 will receive an exclusive poster featuring the Guavian Death Gang cell operating on Batuu and their merciless leader, Tara Rashin (Voiced by Debra Wilson).

For those at home, Meta Quest is featuring the best deals this side of the galaxy. Across the U.S. fans can enjoy 50% off all Star Wars experiences on Meta Quest starting today, through 11:59 pm PT on May 5th. ILMxLAB’s Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is an action-adventure experience where you’ll take on the role of a droid repair technician operating near the Outer Rim. When a group of pirates attack you on Batuu, you’ll discover that anyone in the galaxy can become a hero. ILMxLAB’s Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is a three-part story that combines immersive cinematic storytelling with dramatic interactive play. Explore the world of Darth Vader and complete your journey—with the fate of Mustafar hanging in the balance. Star Wars Pinball VR by Zen Studios surrounds you in virtual reality—featuring 8 amazing tables and a customizable fan cave that houses your pinball tables and collectibles.

Meta Quest 2 is the latest all-in-one, completely wireless VR headset from Meta that features faster performance and our highest-resolution display ever. Quest 2 features a range of apps and experiences to help you stay entertained: get your heart rate up and burn off calories without leaving home, travel the world from the comfort of your couch, take a much-needed mental health break, or meet up with friends at a virtual concert. Quest 2 has something for everyone and at just $299, it makes for the perfect stay at home entertainment device.