Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Action Figures in The Black Series and Vintage Collection for Star Wars Day

Yesterday in celebration of Star Wars Day (May the 4th Be With You), the popular toy company Hasbro revealed numerous exciting new Star Wars action figures in its The Black Series, Vintage Collection, and Retro Collection lines.

STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE COLLECTIBLE MULTIPACK ($68.99 / Spring 2022) – Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE COLLECTIBLE MULTIPACK is inspired by the characters in the classic movie, STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE. The multipack features 3.75-inch-scale Retro Collection figures from iconic Star Wars characters like a Stormtrooper, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, and Han Solo. Available at Disneyland Resort on 5/25, and available for pre-order on HasbroPulse.com and ShopDisney.com on 5/26. Also available at Walt Disney World Resort at a later date.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH PRINCESS LEIA (EWOK VILLAGE) FIGURE ($24.99 / Spring 2023) – STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH PRINCESS LEIA (EWOK VILLAGE) figure, inspired by the character in STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI movie. After a battle with Imperial scout troopers, Leia encountered a strange, furry being – an Ewok. He took her to his village where she would remain until she and Han led a ground assault on an Imperial shield generator.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH FIGRIN D’AN FIGURE ($24.99 / Spring 2023) – STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH FIGRIN D’AN figure, inspired by the character in STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE movie. Figrin D’an was the rocking frontman for the all-Bith band “The Modal Nodes.” His deft playing of the Kloo Horn for the band earned him the nickname “Fiery” Figrin.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH NALAN CHEEL FIGURE ($38.99 / Fall 2022) – STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH NALAN CHEEL figure, inspired by the character in STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE movie. Members of “The Modal Nodes,” like Nalan Cheel on the Bandfill, played their recognizable tunes in the Mos Eisley Cantina.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CLONE TROOPER (187TH BATTALION) FIGURE ($22.99 / Fall 2022) – STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CLONE TROOPER (187TH BATTALION) figure, inspired by the character in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS. Far superior to battle droids, clone troopers formed the backbone of the Republic's new military that waged war against the forces of the Confederacy of Independent Systems. Walgreens Exclusive.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH PHASE I CLONE TROOPER 4-PACK ($44.99 / Winter 2022) – This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH PHASE I CLONE TROOPER 4-PACK is inspired by the characters in STAR WARS entertainment. So symbolic were they of the times, the galaxy-wide conflict that saw their debut took its name from their ranks: the Clone Wars.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH 332ND AHSOKA’S CLONE TROOPER FIGURE ($14.99 / Spring 2023) – This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH 332ND AHSOKA’S CLONE TROOPER figure is inspired by the character in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS. Clone troopers represented the future of galactic warfare and formed the backbone of the Republic's new military.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MANDALORIAN SUPER COMMANDO FIGURE ($14.99 / Winter 2022) – This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MANDALORIAN SUPER COMMANDO figure is inspired by the character in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS. A coup topples the pacifist regime of the New Mandalorians led by Maul. His loyal Mandalorians modify their armor to reflect their allegiance as they wear red and black armor, and some even fashion horns atop their helmets.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ANAKIN SKYWALKER (PADAWAN) FIGURE ($14.99 / Winter 2022) – This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ANAKIN SKYWALKER (PADAWAN) figure is inspired by the character in STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES movie. Anakin Skywalker had the potential to become one of the most powerful Jedi ever, and was believed by some to be the prophesied Chosen One who would bring balance to the Force.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GAMING GREATS STORMTROOPER COMMANDER FIGURE ($16.99 / Fall 2022) – This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GAMING GREATS STORMTROOPER COMMANDER figure is inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: THE FORCE UNLEASHED video game. The game follows Darth Vader’s secret apprentice, trained to hunt down Jedi, while Stormtrooper Commanders lead Imperial troops into battle.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GAMING GREATS HEAVY ASSAULT STORMTROOPER FIGURE ($16.99 / Fall 2022) – This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GAMING GREATS HEAVY ASSAULT STORMTROOPER figure is inspired by the character in the STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER video game. The game tells an original story about Cal Kestis, a Padawan who survived the events of the STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH movie.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH NEW REPUBLIC SECURITY DROID FIGURE ($24.99 / Spring 2023) – STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH NEW REPUBLIC SECURITY DROID figure, inspired by the character in STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN series. The New Republic used these security droids for protection and combat, including aboard high-security correctional transports like the one the Mandalorian boarded in an effort to rescue the prisoner Qin.

Two additional action figures were announced for The Black Series via Hasbro Pulse’s “pipeline reveals”: HK-87 and Luke Skywalker from the second season of The Mandalorian.

Watch Fan First Wednesday | Star Wars May the 4th Be You Livestream:

Many of the above-listed Hasbro Star Wars action figures are available for pre-order at the official Hasbro Pulse website.