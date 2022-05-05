Star Wars The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Lightsaber and Darth Vader Premium Helmet Available for Pre-Order

The story of Obi-Wan Kenobi continues this spring as a new live-action series about the Jedi Master comes to Disney+. In anticipation of the show Hasbro has introduced two incredible products to their Black Series line inspired by Obi-Wan and Darth Vader.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Later this month Lucasfilm will kick off their Obi-Wan Wednesdays Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series

While it's still a few weeks away, today, Hasbro is bringing fans the first two products that are must-haves for every Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Lightsaber Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet

Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber

“For the most iconic weapon in the Star Wars galaxy, The Black Series has produced a collector-grade Lightsaber with advanced LEDs to create a realistic Hasbro Star Wars lightsaber. This amazing replica features design and deco based on Obi-Wan's iconic blue weapon as featured in the series.”

Star Wars The Black Series Elite Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Lightsaber Prop Replica – $278.99

Prepare to duel by sliding the switch on the metal hilt to activate the blade ignition sequence and light up the advanced LEDs for a smooth ignition effect.

Deflect oncoming attacks from your foes, by quickly pressing the button on the hilt for the blaster deflect effect.

Press and hold while angling the lightsaber downward to initiate the molten tip effect.

Angle the lightsaber up for duel effect to hear lightsabers clashing together and imagine an epic fight against your enemies.

Press the button on the hilt 4 times and hold to hear an iconic entertainment-inspired battle sequence.

Requires 3x "AA" batteries, not included

Ages 14 and up.

Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet

This iconic roleplay helmet includes premium deco, realistic detail, and series-inspired design. It will make a great addition to any Star Wars fan's collection.

Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet Prop Replica – $131.99

Featuring iconic ventilation sounds, updated sculpt, and magnetic multi-piece assembly, fans can imagine what it was like for Darth Vader to suit up for galactic action!

Ages 14 and up.