Star Wars The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Lightsaber and Darth Vader Premium Helmet Available for Pre-Order

The story of Obi-Wan Kenobi continues this spring as a new live-action series about the Jedi Master comes to Disney+. In anticipation of the show Hasbro has introduced two incredible products to their Black Series line inspired by Obi-Wan and Darth Vader.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Later this month Lucasfilm will kick off their Obi-Wan Wednesdays merchandise campaign themed to the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series.
- While it's still a few weeks away, today, Hasbro is bringing fans the first two products that are must-haves for every Star Wars collector:
- Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Lightsaber
- Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet
- Both items are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and will ship to fans in January 2023. Links to the individual products can be found below.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:
- For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SPRINGFREE22! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order toys, figures, and more.
Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber
“For the most iconic weapon in the Star Wars galaxy, The Black Series has produced a collector-grade Lightsaber with advanced LEDs to create a realistic Hasbro Star Wars lightsaber. This amazing replica features design and deco based on Obi-Wan's iconic blue weapon as featured in the series.”
Star Wars The Black Series Elite Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Lightsaber Prop Replica – $278.99
- Prepare to duel by sliding the switch on the metal hilt to activate the blade ignition sequence and light up the advanced LEDs for a smooth ignition effect.
- Deflect oncoming attacks from your foes, by quickly pressing the button on the hilt for the blaster deflect effect.
- Press and hold while angling the lightsaber downward to initiate the molten tip effect.
- Angle the lightsaber up for duel effect to hear lightsabers clashing together and imagine an epic fight against your enemies.
- Press the button on the hilt 4 times and hold to hear an iconic entertainment-inspired battle sequence.
- Requires 3x "AA" batteries, not included
- Ages 14 and up.
Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet
This iconic roleplay helmet includes premium deco, realistic detail, and series-inspired design. It will make a great addition to any Star Wars fan's collection.
Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet Prop Replica – $131.99
- Featuring iconic ventilation sounds, updated sculpt, and magnetic multi-piece assembly, fans can imagine what it was like for Darth Vader to suit up for galactic action!
- Ages 14 and up.