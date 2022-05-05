New “Obi-Wan Wednesdays” Weekly Campaign Spotlights Star Wars Merchandise

This Summer Disney+ is taking fans back to the Star Wars universe for the limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi. To coincide with new episodes, Lucasfilm has announced their next weekly merchandise campaign—Obi-Wan Wednesdays—which will present fans with the hottest products in the galaxy.
What’s Happening:
- There’s something special about Disney+’s Marvel and Star Wars shows…not only are they “water cooler” series that fans discuss in detail, but they also get a big merchandise spotlight.
- Later this month the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series will bow on the streaming service (May 27th) and Disney and Lucasfilm will once again launch an exciting merchandise campaign.
- Announced this week on StarWars.com, the aptly titled “Obi-Wan Wednesdays” kicks off on May 25th and runs through June 29th. Each week will reveal an assortment of products spanning:
- Toys
- Apparel
- Action figures
- Accessories
- Books
- Comics
- And more
- The sure to be fan favorite must-haves will hail from key Star Wars licensees including:
- Hasbro
- The LEGO Group
- Mattel
- Funko
- Obi-Wan Wednesdays will give fans the chance to pre-order top of the line collectibles and toys before products hit shelves this summer.
- Each Wednesday, fans can head to ObiWanWednesdays.com at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT for the latest drop of new products, with select offerings available for pre-order on Thursdays at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT.
What They’re Saying:
- Paul Southern, senior vice president, Franchise & Licensing, Lucasfilm, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing: “Star Wars fans are gearing up for a fresh look at the roots of the iconic battle between the light side and dark side with Obi-Wan Kenobi, and these new products will give them a chance to revisit favorite characters, as well as celebrate new moments as this epic story continues.”
Obi-Wan Wednesdays Preview:
- With yesterday marking Star Wars Day, StarWars.com previewed the official key art (see above) while Hasbro showcased two incredible new products inspired by Obi-Wan and Darth Vader.
- Obi-Wan’s lightsaber, inspired by its appearance in the limited series, will feature Force FX enhancements in a stunning new release.
- The Star Wars: The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber features a detailed hilt, electronic sounds and lighting effects, as well as a removable blade.
- And for fans of Obi-Wan’s former apprentice, Hasbro also revealed its new Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet.
- The helmet features premium deco, realistic detail, and a design inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series.
- Both products will be available for pre-order at most major retailers starting May 5 at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT.
