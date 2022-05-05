New “Obi-Wan Wednesdays” Weekly Campaign Spotlights Star Wars Merchandise

This Summer Disney+ is taking fans back to the Star Wars universe for the limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi. To coincide with new episodes, Lucasfilm has announced their next weekly merchandise campaign—Obi-Wan Wednesdays—which will present fans with the hottest products in the galaxy.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

There’s something special about Disney+’s Marvel

Later this month the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi

Announced this week on StarWars.com Toys Apparel Action figures Accessories Books Comics And more

The sure to be fan favorite must-haves will hail from key Star Wars licensees including: Hasbro The LEGO Group Mattel Funko

Obi-Wan Wednesdays will give fans the chance to pre-order top of the line collectibles and toys before products hit shelves this summer.

Each Wednesday, fans can head to ObiWanWednesdays.com

What They’re Saying:

Paul Southern, senior vice president, Franchise & Licensing, Lucasfilm, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing: “Star Wars fans are gearing up for a fresh look at the roots of the iconic battle between the light side and dark side with Obi-Wan Kenobi, and these new products will give them a chance to revisit favorite characters, as well as celebrate new moments as this epic story continues.”

Obi-Wan Wednesdays Preview:

Obi-Wan’s lightsaber, inspired by its appearance in the limited series, will feature Force FX enhancements in a stunning new release.

The Star Wars: The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber

And for fans of Obi-Wan’s former apprentice, Hasbro also revealed its new Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet

The helmet features premium deco, realistic detail, and a design inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series.

limited series. Both products will be available for pre-order at most major retailers starting May 5 at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT.

Previous Star Wars Campaigns:

Want to get a feel of what Obi-Wan Wednesdays will be like? Check out these other Star Wars Campaigns: Bonus Bounties Bring Home the Bounty Mando Mondays

