“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Star Wars Day Round Up

Barely Necessities Episode 75.5 – May 4th, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

It’s a bonus episode in celebration of Halfway to Halloween! Today we start with a “Shriek Peek” at the new collections—Silly Symphonies, Hocus Pocus—coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney; browse the Halloween costumes from Fun.com; and then head back to the resorts for the popular 2020 book, Holidays at Disney. We’ll wrap up with free shipping today at shopDisney, followed by a look at Mickey and Donald cosplay Loungefly bags that are exclusive to Entertainment Earth.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Ahsoka, Hondo Grogu and More Featured on Star Wars Day Merchandise at shopDisney

The galaxy far, far away is closer than ever as today marks Star Wars Day aka May the 4th! Fans of all ages and factions can join the celebration over at shopDisney where exciting new must-have collections and merchandise will be unveiled for the first time!

Grow Your Star Wars Collection with Gorgeous Display Pieces from shopDisney

Star Wars fans will never say no to amazing merchandise and shopDisney has plenty of awesome collectibles and display pieces to add to their ever growing collection. As Star Wars Day approaches, now's a great time to shop highly sought after items from Royal Selangor, Hasbro, and more.

Trio of Starbucks “Been There” Mugs Land at shopDisney for Star Wars Day

What’s the first thing you think of when drinking your morning coffee (or tea, we won’t judge)? If it’s the various planets that make up the Star Wars galaxy, then you’re going to love the latest Starbucks “Been There” mugs that arrived on shopDisney, on May the 4th naturally.

Hold the Galaxy in Your Hands with Star Wars Geeki Tikis from Entertainment Earth

Talking about your favorite fandom —especially Star Wars—can leave you super thirsty. What if there was a way to stay hydrated and discuss all things Lucasfilm? There is! Fans can shop a variety of colorful and detailed Star Wars Geeki Tikis that will spark conversations about the original trilogy and The Mandalorian.

New Star Wars x RSVLTS Collection Launching for May The 4th

We are over the moon (of Endor) with excitement as the latest fashion drop from RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) arrives just in time for Star Wars Day. The pop culture brand has once again delivered an impressive, most impressive Star Wars collection that has a lot of fun playing with characters and locales from the original trilogy.

Ravensburger Showcases New Series of Star Wars Themed Puzzles for Fans of All Ages

When jigsaw puzzles collide with Star Wars stories the result is awesome! Ravensburger has revealed their new collection of puzzles (with varying challenge levels) inspired by classic Star Wars movies and the fan favorite series, The Mandalorian.

Loungefly Drops New Star Wars Collections that are Out of This World

Loungefly is bringing May the 4th to their signature bags and wallets with three new patterns inspired by the franchise.

Save 25% on Star Wars Home Collection Essentials from Sobel Westex

Sobel Westex is your destination for themed bedding, towels and home decor that is distinctly Star Wars, but in a way that appeals to adults. You can geek out about the galaxy far far away with patterns and colors that embrace the essence of your favorite characters and locales with a sleek and savvy aesthetic.

Star Wars Gaming Deals for May the 4th

StarWars.com has revealed the full list of titles and discounts for May the 4th sales that span everything from classics like Star Wars: Episode I Racer and Jedi Knight II: Outcast to more recent arrivals such as Squadrons and Jedi Fallen Order.

Explore the Galaxy of Merchandise with Star Wars Day Shopping Deals

The Star Wars Day shopping deals are starting to roll in with fantastic offerings spanning the galaxy from some of the biggest Star Wars retailers. From books and clothing, to toys, collectibles, jewelry and more, there is no shortage of special discounts and deals that will appeal to every fan.

