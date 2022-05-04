Ravensburger Showcases New Series of Star Wars Themed Puzzles for Fans of All Ages

When jigsaw puzzles collide with Star Wars stories the result is awesome! Ravensburger has revealed their new collection of puzzles (with varying challenge levels) inspired by classic Star Wars movies and the fan favorite series, The Mandalorian.

What’s Happening:

The far reaches of space are closer than ever as Ravensburger delivers more than a dozen puzzles Disney+ The Mandalorian .

. This awesome collection presents traditional 2D-format puzzles as well as two uniquely shaped puzzles contained in a rectangular frame.

Fans of The Mandalorian will love the imagery that features Grogu, the Mandalorian, Boba Fett, Moff Gideon, Dark Troopers, and many others.

As for the OG diehards, there are plenty of classic designs that include Boba Fett: Bounty Hunter, Star Wars Universe and Star Wars Challenge (perfect for detail-oriented Star Wars superfans).

The puzzle line includes designs that are suitable for both kids and adults and prices range from $16.99-$27.49.

The new Star Wars puzzles are currently available for pre-order on Amazon

Links to individual products can be found below.

What They’re Saying:

Thomas Kaepeller, President of Ravensburger North America: “We know that Star Wars is such a beloved franchise, and we are delighted to finally introduce these puzzles to the U.S. With so many designs to choose from, there are truly puzzles for Star Wars superfans of all ages in this line.”

The Mandalorian

Star Wars The Mandalorian: Helmet 770 Piece Large Format Jigsaw Puzzle

Star Wars The Mandalorian: Grogu's Journey 776 Piece Large Format Jigsaw Puzzle

Classic Star Wars

Star Wars Boba Fett: Bounty Hunter 1500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Ravensburger Star Wars Universe Jigsaw Puzzle (2000 Piece)

Ravensburger Star Wars Challenge 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

