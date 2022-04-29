Star Wars Gaming Deals for May the 4th

With Star Wars Day getting ever closer, the galaxy of gaming is giving players plenty to be excited about with discounts on a wide selection of popular video games.

Star Wars: Episode I Racer and Jedi Knight II: Outcast to more recent arrivals such as Squadrons and Jedi Fallen Order .

and to more recent arrivals such as and . Select titles are available for up to 80% off and apply to physical and/or digital copies. Some sales have already started so that fans have enough time to enjoy the deals as they complete their gaming library.

And not to worry, those who are more comfortable with apps for their smart devices will find a variety of giveaways and in-game events all in celebration of Star Wars Day.

Select discounts and offers are available April 29th-May 11th.

Happy Shopping and May the Force be With You!

Console/PC

Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition

Get up to 80% off!

Offer valid April 29 – May 10 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Origin, Epic Games Store, and Steam!

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Get up to 75% off the Standard and Deluxe Editions!

Offer valid April 29 – May 10 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC!

Star Wars: Squadrons

Get up to 75% off!

Offer valid April 29 – May 10 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Origin, and Steam!

EA Star Wars Triple Bundle

Get three critically acclaimed games for up to 70% off with the EA Star Wars Triple Bundle! This bundle includes Star Wars: Squadrons, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, and Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition!

Offer valid April 29 – May 10 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, Epic Games Store, Origin, and Steam!

Minecraft

Get up to 33% off Star Wars Skins!

Offer valid May 3 – May 10. Available on the Minecraft Marketplace!

The Sims 4: Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

Get up to 40% off The Sims 4: Star Wars: Journey to Batuu!

Offer valid May 3-17 for PC!

Star Wars: Episode I Racer

Get up to 50% off!

Offer valid April 28 – May 5 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch!

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Get up to 50% off!

Offer valid April 28 – May 5 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch!

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Get up to 65% off!

Offer valid April 28 – May 5 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch!

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Get the classic game for 50% off on mobile and 25% off on Nintendo Switch!

Offer valid April 28 – May 5. Download now at the App Store Google Play

Aspyr Star Wars Heritage Pack (Nintendo Switch)

Get 25% off this amazing collection! Includes Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars: Episode I: Racer, Star Wars: Republic Commando, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed!

Offer valid April 28 – May 5!

Star Wars: The Old Republic

Log in starting on May 4 and receive a new astromech mini-pet, P1-XL!

Get 40% off the Galactic Leisure Bundle!

Offer valid May 4-18 for PC!

Star Wars Pinball

Get up to 50% off!

Offer valid April 29 – May 5 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, App Store, Google Play, Steam, and Quest!

Download now at the App Store Google Play

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Get up to 50% off!

Offer valid April 28 – May 5 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch!

Mobile Exclusive

Disney Emoji Blitz

Yoda makes his long-awaited debut in Disney Emoji Blitz in the Light vs. Dark Side Token Quest!

Relive the Skywalker saga in the Emperor Palpatine Villain Event featuring the debut of Emperor Palpatine and Lando! Offer valid May 4-9!

Log in every day from April 30 – May 5 for special Star Wars-themed giveaways including your chance at a free BB-8, R2-D2, or C-3PO!

Download Disney Emoji Blitz

Disney Magic Kingdoms

Play the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Mega Event, featuring new characters, attractions, and concessions, from April 25-27!

Enjoy a sale on various Star Wars bundles!

Download Disney Magic Kingdoms

Disney Tsum Tsum

Star Wars Tsums come to the Select Box!

Download now at the App Store Google Play

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

The Fifth Brother joins the Inquisitor Squad! Offer valid through May 10!

Check the app on May 4 for sales, limited-time offers, double drops, and a special May the 4th gift!

Download now at the App Store Google Play

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II

Get the classic game for as low as $4.99 (50% off) on mobile!

Offer valid April 28 – May 5. Download now at the App Store Google Play

The Sims Freeplay

Unlock three Star Wars packs, including a Grogu statue, Rebel Flight Suit costume, and lightsaber wall lights!

Check out the Princess Leia Organa and Darth Vader outfits that have returned to the in-game store for a limited time!

Offer valid May 3 – June 13. Download now on Amazon App Store Google Play

Virtual Reality

Vader Immortal

Get 50% off as part of the Games Under 20 sale!

Offer valid Apr 27 – May 11 for PlayStation VR

Additional Discounts

Many more classic Star Wars games are available at big discounts in celebration of Star Wars Day. Check out the full list of console and PC deals below!

Console

Save up to 75% on Star Wars games on Xbox

Save up to 70% on Star Wars games during the Games Under 20 sale on PlayStation

Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic, 2004) (50% off on Xbox)

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005) (50% off on Xbox)

Star Wars Bounty Hunter (50% off on PlayStation)

Star Wars: Dark Forces (50% off on PlayStation)

Star Wars: Episode I Racer (50% off on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (75% off on Xbox)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II (75% off on Xbox)

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (50% off on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (50% off on Xbox)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords (50% off on Xbox)

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga (75% off on Xbox)

LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy (67% off on Xbox)

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars (75% off on Xbox)

Star Wars: Racer Revenge (50% off on PlayStation)

Star Wars Republic Commando (50% off on Xbox)

Super Star Wars (50% off on PlayStation)

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series (50% off on PlayStation)

PC

Save up to 75% on Star Wars games from April 29 – May 6 on Steam, GOG, and Humble, and from April 29 – May 11 on Origin!

Note: Find the below deals on Steam, GOG, Humble, Epic Games Store, and Origin.

EA Star Wars Triple Bundle (50% off on Steam, Origin, and Epic Games Store)

Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic, 2004) (60% off on Steam, GOG; Humble, and Origin; play in the classic multiplayer mode on Steam and GOG.)

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005) (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars Battlefront II (EA) (70% off Celebration Edition on Steam, Epic Games Store, and Origin)

Star Wars Classics Collection (45% off on Humble)

Star Wars : The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes (65% off on Steam, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars Collection (45% off on Humble)

Star Wars: Dark Forces (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Episode I Racer (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Empire at War Gold Pack (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (60% off Standard and Deluxe Edition on Steam and Epic Games Store, 50% off on Origin)

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection (54% off on Humble)

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith (65% off on Steam, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga (75% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars (75% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: The Old Republic – Jedi Bundle (40% off on Steam)

Star Wars: The Old Republic – Sith Bundle (40% off on Steam)

Star Wars Pinball ( various table packs 50-70% off on Steam)

Star Wars: Rebel Assault I (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Rebel Assault II (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Rebellion (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Republic Commando (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Squadrons (50% off on Steam, Epic Games Store, and Origin)

Star Wars: Starfighter (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: TIE Fighter (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: X-Wing (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: X-Wing Bundle (65% off on Humble)

Star Wars: X-Wing vs TIE Fighter – Balance of Power Campaigns (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

