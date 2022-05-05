Photos/Videos: In-Depth Tour of the Wonders of Xandar Queue for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Our tour through the Wonders of Xandar, aka the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, opening May 27th at EPCOT, continues as we take a deep dive into the excellent queue for the new attraction.

We Terrans (the Marvel lingo for Earthlings) are welcomed to the Wonders of Xandar, EPCOT’s first Outer-World Showcase pavilion.

The safety signage for the attraction.

The Lightning Lane tap points feature the pavilion’s logo.

As we step inside the pavilion, we are greeted by this star-shaped sign.

A new attraction also means new trash cans!

The queue experience begins in the Galaxarium, a sweeping planetarium-style space showcasing planets, stars and other intergalactic wonders that connect Terra and Xandar – reinforcing the notion that we’re all born of the same space dust. The Xandarian supercomputer, Worldmind, provides narration in the Galaxarium and gives context to the stunning visuals.

Even the “Awesome Mix” is seen floating through space.

Things get a little psychedelic with multiple Peter Quills.

Next we head into the Xandar Gallery, where guests learn more about the Xandarian people, culture and history – including the heroes of Xandar – through specially crafted displays including models of starships and a Xandarian city. The gallery also features excerpts from “Good Morning Xandar,” where a host interviews the Guardians of the Galaxy about their heroic deeds.

Star-Lord visited EPCOT as a child and loved the experience so much, he suggested the Disney park as the perfect place for Xandarians to connect with Terrans.

Within this section is a tribute to Walt Disney and the original promise of EPCOT.

The pavilion tour concludes in The Phase Chamber, where guests instantly teleport from EPCOT to a Nova Corps Starcharter cruiser orbiting Earth. Here they learn about the Cosmic Generator, a piece of Xandarian technology that creates jump points – artificial tunnels in space allowing for rapid travel across vast distances.

It is here where Glenn Close and Terry Crews appear as Nova Prime and Tal Marik, respectively, in a two part pre-show.

Check out our full video of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind pre-show!

A look at the main adversary of the experience, Eson the Celestial.

The “backstage” ship map has one of the most clear tributes to the Universe of Energy…

Note the former pavilion’s logo on the far left.

From here, we head towards the loading area.

More new trash cans!

Now, skipping the attraction itself, we are in the exit hallway leading to the Treasures of Xandar gift shop.

Guests can view their attraction photo by scanning the QR code.

One of the deep details is when guests return to Terra we are technically backstage at the Wonders of Xandar pavilion and this mirror should seem familiar to any Disney Cast Member before they walk on stage.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind officially opens on Friday, May 27th at EPCOT.