Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Pays Homage to Attractions of EPCOT’s Past

Star-Lord talks about how he went to EPCOT as a kid and can’t wait to return and ride Horizons, see the Energy dinosaurs, and hear “Veggie, Veggie, Fruit, Fruit” again. #savethegalaxy #cosmicrewind pic.twitter.com/ZA4Q7kJbHy

— LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) May 5, 2022