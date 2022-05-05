Closer Look at Treasures of Xandar at EPCOT

Guardians of the Galaxy fans everywhere have been anticipating the new attraction of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Not only are we getting this exciting new coaster but the new shop Treasures of Xandar will be the perfect shop for all your souvenir needs which will be located at the Wonders of Xandar pavilion.

What's Happening:

At Treasures of Xandar, guests will be able to hunt for Guardians of the Galaxy themed accessories, fashion, home decor, collectibles, and toys.

The Xandarians hired The Broker to operate this new merchandise location on Terra.

What’s Available:

Here’s what you can expect according to the official press release:

What if the Guardians were rock stars? Inspired by vintage concert merchandise of the1980s, the Heroes of Xandar Collection imagines all of the gear and memorabilia fans would collect during the Guardians’ fictional intergalactic tour.

The 1980s nostalgia continues with a bold and colorful line celebrating Peter Quill’s childhood visit to EPCOT

After helping save the galaxy, guests of all ages are invited to show off their new hero status in style with the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – Honorary Guardians Collection. Honorary Guardians will be distinguished in their rank through the official Honorary Guardian colors of navy and gold paired with the Honorary Guardian emblem, which is proudly displayed on each item in the collection.

The Groot Through the Years Collection celebrates the sentient tree-like creature and his journey to becoming a defender of the galaxy. The collection, which includes toys, home décor and children’s apparel, illustrates Groot’s evolution from baby to adolescent to adult.

