Disney Shares First Look at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Merchandise

The official Disney Parks TikTok just shared a new video showing off some of the merchandise that will be available when Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens at EPCOT on May 27th.

Let’s take a closer look at all of the merchandise that was revealed:

First off, we have these adorable, squishable Groot and Rocket figures.

You too can dress like Peter Quill and experience EPCOT in the Florida humidity, just like he did in the 1980s

Up next is this wonderful purse/bag featuring the “Awesome Mix” of Cosmic Rewind.

Here we have a very colorful shirt, with the Guardians logo in a very EPCOT style.

That colorful vibe continues through to the water bottle.

What appears to be a long sleeve women’s tee, featuring Rocket and Groot in front of the Guardians pavilion and some other EPCOT icons.

This style continues through to this fanny pack/backpack.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens May 27th at EPCOT! Presumably, most of this merchandise should be available that day, but it could possibly be earlier or later.

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind: