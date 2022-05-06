If you are a Marvel fan, you will want to listen up. Today, there are new experiences inspired by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arriving at Avengers Campus andthe Disney Parks Blog shared a first look at the Scarlet Witch and America Chavez in-park characters.

What's Happening:

Marvel fans everywhere have been looking forward to the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , which is now in theaters.

, which is now in theaters. The Disney park has found a way to join in on the celebration.

If you are at Disney California Adventure Park, you will want to visit Avengers Campus

For a limited time, you can have an encounter with America Chavez and journey into the mystical side of things with the Scarlet Witch.

You can also unleash the magic of the Multiverse with an all new Scarlet Witch Magic Shot located in Avengers Campus which began May 5th.

If that’s not enough to get you excited, maybe this video below will. Disneyparks shared this video on TikTok.

