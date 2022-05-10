20th Century Studios Developing “The First Omen” Prequel to the 1976 Original Film

According to Deadline, 20th Century Studios is in development on The First Omen, a prequel to the original 1976 Fox movie The Omen, with Legion and Briarpatch episodic director Arkasha Stevenson making her feature directorial debut.

What’s Happening:

  • Stevenson will also handle the rewrite, alongside writing partner Tim Smith. Smith is set to executive produce with Phantom Four producing.
  • Stevenson and Smith first worked together on the short film, Pineapple, which debuted at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, which Stevenson directed and Smith produced.
  • The original movie, a hit in its day, starred Gregory Peck, Lee Remick and Harvey Stephens, and followed an American ambassador who believes his five-year-old son is the Antichrist.
  • Two sequels followed – 1978’s Damien: Omen II and 1981’s The Final Conflict, as well as a 2006 reboot and other follow-ups on the small screen.

