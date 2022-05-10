20th Century Studios Developing “The First Omen” Prequel to the 1976 Original Film

According to Deadline, 20th Century Studios is in development on The First Omen, a prequel to the original 1976 Fox movie The Omen, with Legion and Briarpatch episodic director Arkasha Stevenson making her feature directorial debut.

What’s Happening:

Stevenson will also handle the rewrite, alongside writing partner Tim Smith. Smith is set to executive produce with Phantom Four producing.

Stevenson and Smith first worked together on the short film, Pineapple , which debuted at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, which Stevenson directed and Smith produced.

The original movie, a hit in its day, starred Gregory Peck, Lee Remick and Harvey Stephens, and followed an American ambassador who believes his five-year-old son is the Antichrist.

Two sequels followed – 1978’s Damien: Omen II and 1981’s The Final Conflict, as well as a 2006 reboot and other follow-ups on the small screen.

