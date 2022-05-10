Disney+ to Expand the “Descendants” Universe with New Sequel “The Pocketwatch”

The Descendants universe is expanding! According to Deadline, Disney+ has greenlit a new musical sequel set within the Descendants universe, with the working title The Pocketwatch.

What’s Happening:

The Pocketwatch will follow Red, the whip-smart and rebellious teenage daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, the perfectionist and athletic daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming. In order to prevent an impending coup in Auradon — one that looms during the celebration of a new royal baby — Red must join forces with Chloe to travel back in time via the White Rabbit’s pocketwatch to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.

Jennifer Phang ( Advantageous ) is set to direct and co-executive produce from a script by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer ( Magic: The Gathering ).

Production is scheduled to begin in the fall.

What They’re Saying:

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, said: “With a captivating script and Jennifer Phang’s directorial vision, we’re setting a new high bar of creativity and imagination, with a movie that ups the ante on story, song and dance to entertain young viewers, their families, and the global fan base that grew up with the aspirational story of Descendants . We join them in anticipation as we prepare to deliver a great new entertainment experience to Disney+.

